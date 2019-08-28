KP minister takes notice of manhandling of media persons

Provincial Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai has taken notice of misbehaviour and manhandling of media team by staff of the mega transports system-Rapid Bus Transit (BRT) at the provincial metropolis and sought an inquiry report of the incident within three days

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai has taken notice of misbehaviour and manhandling of media team by staff of the mega transports system-Rapid Bus Transit (BRT) at the provincial metropolis and sought an inquiry report of the incident within three days.

The minister directed Director General Peshawar Development Auhtority (PDA), to take immediate action against staff of the BRT project who had been involved in manhandling of media team, which was covering the BRT project and submit a report within three days.

Shuatkat Yousafzai said media was completely free and there was no bar on it to go anywhere for coverage, adding that it was shameful indeed that officials of certain organizations resort to victimization of media men to hide their incompetency.

He said an action would be taken against the staffers who either victimized the journalists in question or tried to stop them from covering the project.

He said that media played role like a bridge between the government and masses as the latter kept check on government's policies for the betterment of the society.

He said governance gradually improved in country or society where media was free; therefore, misbehaviour against media could not be tolerated.