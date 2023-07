KP Minister tenders resignation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Transport Shahid Khattak on Tuesday resigned from his post due to personal commitments, said the resignation letter sent to the Chief minister Secretariat.

It is to be mentioned that Election Commission has taken notice of caretaker provincial minister Shahid Khattak's attendance and address at Awami National Party (ANP) rally.