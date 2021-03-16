UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Minister Tests Corona Positive

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 02:30 PM

KP minister tests corona positive

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Akbar Ayub has tested positive for COVID-19 and he quarantined himself at home.

In a statement issued here Tuesday, the minister said that all the formal duties would be performed through video link and appealed to their well-wishers to pray for his early recovery.

He urged masses to follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for their safety against Covid-19 while wearing masks, using sanitizers and maintaining social distance.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa All Government

Recent Stories

Shoaib Akhtar asks Babar Azam to resign if he real ..

5 minutes ago

Riz Ahmed is the first Muslim actor nominated for ..

33 minutes ago

Youth kills five including mother, two brothers

26 minutes ago

Japan's Prime Minister Suga Receives COVID-19 Vacc ..

26 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks finish on upbeat note

26 minutes ago

Pakistan Railways takes steps to recover Rs8375 mi ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.