KP minister tests corona positive

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Akbar Ayub has tested positive for COVID-19 and he quarantined himself at home.

In a statement issued here Tuesday, the minister said that all the formal duties would be performed through video link and appealed to their well-wishers to pray for his early recovery.

He urged masses to follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for their safety against Covid-19 while wearing masks, using sanitizers and maintaining social distance.