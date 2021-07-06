KP Minister To Inaugurate Bridge In Orakzai District On Wednesday
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government and Rural Development (LG&RD), Akbar Ayub Khan will pay a one-day visit to tribal district Orakzai tomorrow on Wednesday to inaugurate newly constructed bridge.
The provincial minister will also address a tribal jirga, said a news release issued here on Tuesday.
Besides, MPA Syed Ghazan Jamal, Deputy Commissioner Orakzai, Mohammad Khalid and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Sarhad Rural Support Programme (SRSP), Masoodul Mulk and tribal elites will also participate in the ceremony.