UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Minister To Inaugurate Bridge In Orakzai District On Wednesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 08:51 PM

KP Minister to inaugurate bridge in Orakzai district on Wednesday

Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government and Rural Development (LG&RD), Akbar Ayub Khan will pay a one-day visit to tribal district Orakzai tomorrow on Wednesday to inaugurate newly constructed bridge

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government and Rural Development (LG&RD), Akbar Ayub Khan will pay a one-day visit to tribal district Orakzai tomorrow on Wednesday to inaugurate newly constructed bridge.

The provincial minister will also address a tribal jirga, said a news release issued here on Tuesday.

Besides, MPA Syed Ghazan Jamal, Deputy Commissioner Orakzai, Mohammad Khalid and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Sarhad Rural Support Programme (SRSP), Masoodul Mulk and tribal elites will also participate in the ceremony.

Related Topics

Jirga Visit Government

Recent Stories

KCCI to help SMIU students in career growth: Presi ..

2 minutes ago

KP Govt to award Rs 250mln Ehsas scholarships to d ..

2 minutes ago

Shaheed Burhani Wani to be remembered on his 5th m ..

2 minutes ago

Passenger plane wreckage found in eastern Russia, ..

2 minutes ago

Estonian Consul Detained in St. Petersburg While R ..

5 minutes ago

UAE, Mauritania discuss parliamentary cooperation

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.