PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Caretaker Minister for Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control Haji Manzoor Khan Afridi would offer Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at the Governor House, here on Friday.

After the prayers, he would also call on Governor Haji Ghulam Ali and Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Muhammad Azam Khan to exchange Eid greetings.