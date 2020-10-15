KP Minister unhurt in road accident; two injured

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai Thursday escaped unhurt after one the vehicle of his security squad went out of control and plunged into deep ravine from Bharam Darra to Ammina road in Shangla district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai Thursday escaped unhurt after one the vehicle of his security squad went out of control and plunged into deep ravine from Bharam Darra to Ammina road in Shangla district.

Two security officials received critical injuries in the incident however they were rescued and shifted to Mingora district headquarters Hospital. The accident happened due to construction work on the road.