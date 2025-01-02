KP Minister Urges People Of Kurram To Reject Elements Fanning Extremism
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 02, 2025 | 04:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law and Member of the Supervisory Committee on District Kurram Peace Aftab Alam Afridi Advocate
on Thursday expressed the hope that the agreement between two parties in Kurram district would prove to be a milestone in lasting and durable peace in the area and its rapid development.
In a statement issued here he welcomed the peace agreement reached with the mutual consent of both the parties and the personal efforts of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Kurram district.
The Law Minister requested all the parties to reject the elements spreading hatred and create consensus and unity in their ranks.
He added that it was his utmost desire that the atmosphere of peace and brotherhood should be established in the district and routine life was restored.
Aftab Alam said that violence always gave rise to violence, which was neither in the interest of the parties, nor the region and the government.
He noted that If peace prevailed in the area, there would be development and positive changes in the lives of the people.
The Minister especially appreciated the tireless work and efforts of the Divisional Administration Kohat, District Administration Kurram and Grand Jirga in finalizing the peace agreement.
Recent Stories
Emirates SkyCargo adds Copenhagen to freighter network
UAE condemns attacks in New Orleans, Las Vegas, conveys condolences to US Govern ..
Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces 'Innovators 2024' competition ..
Abdullah bin Zayed, Paraguay's Foreign Minister discuss enhancing cooperation
Sharjah Ruler receives Consul-General of Kuwait
DAE acquires 83 aircraft, signs 233 lease transactions in 2024
MONIIFY named strategic partner of 1 Billion Followers Summit
19 convicts of May 9 riots pardoned after petitions for clemency: ISPR
Electricity prices likely to be reduced in coming months
Preparations underway for 2031 AFC Asian Cup bid: Kuwait's Public Authority for ..
Naif Al-Shabbabi, Hamdan Al-Kindi lead in Liwa Festival's Freestyle Electronic S ..
China welcomes 29.2 million visitors in 11 months
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police arrested 10,566 accused in drug-related cases in 20241 minute ago
-
Commissioner reviews progress on development schemes1 minute ago
-
DC opens 7th agricultural census in Lodhran1 minute ago
-
KP minister urges people of Kurram to reject elements fanning extremism1 minute ago
-
Pickpocket held with stolen money2 minutes ago
-
Ganjmandi Police arrest 2 murder accused2 minutes ago
-
One killed as bus hits pedestrian11 minutes ago
-
PESCO notifies power suspension in Hazara division11 minutes ago
-
Former CMC Doctors donated fluoroscope Digital Machine21 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi emphasizes support for talented youth21 minutes ago
-
Seminar on drug awareness, mental health management held at UET22 minutes ago
-
110 terrorists killed in Dera region during 202422 minutes ago