Open Menu

KP Minister Urges People Of Kurram To Reject Elements Fanning Extremism

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 02, 2025 | 04:40 PM

KP minister urges people of Kurram to reject elements fanning extremism

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law and Member of the Supervisory Committee on District Kurram Peace Aftab Alam Afridi Advocate

on Thursday expressed the hope that the agreement between two parties in Kurram district would prove to be a milestone in lasting and durable peace in the area and its rapid development.

In a statement issued here he welcomed the peace agreement reached with the mutual consent of both the parties and the personal efforts of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Kurram district.

The Law Minister requested all the parties to reject the elements spreading hatred and create consensus and unity in their ranks.

He added that it was his utmost desire that the atmosphere of peace and brotherhood should be established in the district and routine life was restored.

Aftab Alam said that violence always gave rise to violence, which was neither in the interest of the parties, nor the region and the government.

He noted that If peace prevailed in the area, there would be development and positive changes in the lives of the people.

The Minister especially appreciated the tireless work and efforts of the Divisional Administration Kohat, District Administration Kurram and Grand Jirga in finalizing the peace agreement.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Jirga Law Minister Kohat Aftab Alam Afridi All Government Agreement Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Emirates SkyCargo adds Copenhagen to freighter net ..

Emirates SkyCargo adds Copenhagen to freighter network

12 minutes ago
 UAE condemns attacks in New Orleans, Las Vegas, co ..

UAE condemns attacks in New Orleans, Las Vegas, conveys condolences to US Govern ..

27 minutes ago
 Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces ..

Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces 'Innovators 2024' competition ..

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Paraguay's Foreign Minister di ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Paraguay's Foreign Minister discuss enhancing cooperation

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Consul-General of Kuwait

Sharjah Ruler receives Consul-General of Kuwait

2 hours ago
 DAE acquires 83 aircraft, signs 233 lease transact ..

DAE acquires 83 aircraft, signs 233 lease transactions in 2024

2 hours ago
MONIIFY named strategic partner of 1 Billion Follo ..

MONIIFY named strategic partner of 1 Billion Followers Summit

2 hours ago
 19 convicts of May 9 riots pardoned after petition ..

19 convicts of May 9 riots pardoned after petitions for clemency: ISPR

4 hours ago
 Electricity prices likely to be reduced in coming ..

Electricity prices likely to be reduced in coming months

5 hours ago
 Preparations underway for 2031 AFC Asian Cup bid: ..

Preparations underway for 2031 AFC Asian Cup bid: Kuwait's Public Authority for ..

5 hours ago
 Naif Al-Shabbabi, Hamdan Al-Kindi lead in Liwa Fes ..

Naif Al-Shabbabi, Hamdan Al-Kindi lead in Liwa Festival's Freestyle Electronic S ..

5 hours ago
 China welcomes 29.2 million visitors in 11 months

China welcomes 29.2 million visitors in 11 months

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan