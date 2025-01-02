KP minister urges people of Kurram to reject elements fanning extremism

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law and Member of the Supervisory Committee on District Kurram Peace Aftab Alam Afridi Advocate

on Thursday expressed the hope that the agreement between two parties in Kurram district would prove to be a milestone in lasting and durable peace in the area and its rapid development.

In a statement issued here he welcomed the peace agreement reached with the mutual consent of both the parties and the personal efforts of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Kurram district.

The Law Minister requested all the parties to reject the elements spreading hatred and create consensus and unity in their ranks.

He added that it was his utmost desire that the atmosphere of peace and brotherhood should be established in the district and routine life was restored.

Aftab Alam said that violence always gave rise to violence, which was neither in the interest of the parties, nor the region and the government.

He noted that If peace prevailed in the area, there would be development and positive changes in the lives of the people.

The Minister especially appreciated the tireless work and efforts of the Divisional Administration Kohat, District Administration Kurram and Grand Jirga in finalizing the peace agreement.