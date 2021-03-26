KP Minister urges strict adherence to Corona SOPs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :KP Minister for Health, Taimur Saleem Jhagra Friday said that strict adherence to coronavirus preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs) was the interest of all people.

Speaking at an inaugural ceremony of three-day anti-polio drive,he said that ongoing socio-economic activities in the province could not be stopped. However, he urged upon the people to follow coronavirus SOPs in letter and spirit.

He said that during the third wave of coronavirus pandemic, the ratio of coronavirus positive cases has registered increase and to cope with the situation, they were enhancing the capacity of big hospitals.

He said that the government has no intention to go on lockdown on the pattern of the first wave and urged upon the people for adopting preventive measures and adherence to officials SOPs as they were beneficial for both health and life.

The provincial minister said that the decision of the closure of business activities for two days a week has been taken after consultations with trading community while the closure of schools in some districts has also been taken in same perspective.