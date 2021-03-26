UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Minister Urges Strict Adherence To Corona SOPs

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 05:50 PM

KP Minister urges strict adherence to Corona SOPs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :KP Minister for Health, Taimur Saleem Jhagra Friday said that strict adherence to coronavirus preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs) was the interest of all people.

Speaking at an inaugural ceremony of three-day anti-polio drive,he said that ongoing socio-economic activities in the province could not be stopped. However, he urged upon the people to follow coronavirus SOPs in letter and spirit.

He said that during the third wave of coronavirus pandemic, the ratio of coronavirus positive cases has registered increase and to cope with the situation, they were enhancing the capacity of big hospitals.

He said that the government has no intention to go on lockdown on the pattern of the first wave and urged upon the people for adopting preventive measures and adherence to officials SOPs as they were beneficial for both health and life.

The provincial minister said that the decision of the closure of business activities for two days a week has been taken after consultations with trading community while the closure of schools in some districts has also been taken in same perspective.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Same All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

69,142 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

7 minutes ago

NUST’s think tank organises high-level webinar o ..

41 minutes ago

SCA praises offers of international aid to re-floa ..

1 hour ago

2451 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab o ..

42 minutes ago

Kremlin denies Russia and China using vaccines as ..

42 minutes ago

Ex-Moldovan President Dodon Sees No Grounds for Pa ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.