KP Minister visits Bannu to review ongoing developmental projects

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Agriculture Minister Mohibullah Khan on Friday visited Bannu Division to review the performance of the department of Agriculture and Livestock in the southern districts.

The purpose of his three-day visit in Bannu to formulate straregies for promoting agricultural development in the region.

A high level meeting was also held here with Minister for Agriculture Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mohibullah Khan, Transport Minister Malik Shah Muhammad Khan in the Chair. MPA Pakhtun Yar Khan, Secretary Agriculture KP Dr Muhammad Israr, Commissioner Bannu Division Shaukat Ali Khan Yousafzai, DG Agriculture Extension Abid Kamal, DG Livestock Alamzeb Khan, DG Fisheries Khusro Kaleem, DG Sail Conservation Muhammad Yasin, Deputy Commissioner Bannu, Deputy Commissioner Lakki Marwat and district heads of agriculture related departments attended the meeting.

The Deputy Commissioner Bannu briefed the meeting in detail about the steps taken to ensure the supply of affordable and quality goods to the people, especially the establishment of a "Sasta bazaar" in Bannu district.

The meeting reviewed performance of all the departments of agriculture sector. The Secretary Agriculture, KP briefed the participants on the strategy for increasing wheat production in the province.

The Agriculture Minister directed the heads of all departments to provide all possible facilities and guidance to former's in Bannu division.

KP Minister for Agriculture requested the elected public representatives and the Commissioner Bannu Division to monitor all the departments and projects related to agriculture and livestock for ensuring the development of agriculture in the area.

The Minister also directed the concerned departments to set up agricultural machinery, soil, water testing laboratories, modern irrigation system and development projects for livestock to facilitate the formers in the area.