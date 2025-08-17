KP minister visits flood affected areas of Charsadda

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa minister for Labour, Fazal Shakoor Khan on Sunday visited the flood-affected areas of Ababakri and Dagi Faizullah in union council Ternab, district Charsadda.

During the visit, the Minister reviewed the overall situation and inspected the relief arrangements in detail.

He also listened attentively to the grievances and issues faced by the residents and assured the provincial government's support for the affected families.

He added that during natural calamities and unforeseen emergencies, government institutions remain actively engaged in relief operations and mobilize all available resources to ensure the safety of lives.

The Minister urged the local people to remain cautious and cooperate with the district administration and avoid going near riverbanks.

He also urged the people to strictly follow the safety instructions issued by the district administration because timely precaution is always better than negligence.

“It is our collective responsibility to stay safe, follow instructions, and support one another during such kind of situations,” said Fazal Shakoor Khan.