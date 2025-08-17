Open Menu

KP Minister Visits Flood Affected Areas Of Charsadda

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 17, 2025 | 09:00 PM

KP minister visits flood affected areas of Charsadda

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa minister for Labour, Fazal Shakoor Khan on Sunday visited the flood-affected areas of Ababakri and Dagi Faizullah in union council Ternab, district Charsadda.

During the visit, the Minister reviewed the overall situation and inspected the relief arrangements in detail.

He also listened attentively to the grievances and issues faced by the residents and assured the provincial government's support for the affected families.

He added that during natural calamities and unforeseen emergencies, government institutions remain actively engaged in relief operations and mobilize all available resources to ensure the safety of lives.

The Minister urged the local people to remain cautious and cooperate with the district administration and avoid going near riverbanks.

He also urged the people to strictly follow the safety instructions issued by the district administration because timely precaution is always better than negligence.

“It is our collective responsibility to stay safe, follow instructions, and support one another during such kind of situations,” said Fazal Shakoor Khan.

Recent Stories

IGCF 2025 launches 'Global PR Challenge'

IGCF 2025 launches 'Global PR Challenge'

52 seconds ago
 UAE conducts 73rd airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip

UAE conducts 73rd airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip

31 minutes ago
 UAE Chambers explores investment opportunities wit ..

UAE Chambers explores investment opportunities with Mali

1 hour ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Algeria, conveys con ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Algeria, conveys condolences over victims of bus c ..

1 hour ago
 UFC 319: Chimaev wins middleweight championship

UFC 319: Chimaev wins middleweight championship

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Self-Defence emerges winner on conclusion ..

Sharjah Self-Defence emerges winner on conclusion of fifth round of Khaled bin M ..

3 hours ago
Egypt rejects Israeli plans to displace Palestinia ..

Egypt rejects Israeli plans to displace Palestinians, warns of legal, regional c ..

3 hours ago
 Belgium meets EU target for winter with gas reserv ..

Belgium meets EU target for winter with gas reserves

4 hours ago

4 hours ago
 At the Edge of Shadows: A Journey with Shahid Nazi ..

At the Edge of Shadows: A Journey with Shahid Nazir Ch

5 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi: A pioneering model in establishing qual ..

Abu Dhabi: A pioneering model in establishing quality standards, consumer protec ..

5 hours ago
 GCC-Stat: GCC countries’ gross national income h ..

GCC-Stat: GCC countries’ gross national income hits $2.143 trillion

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan