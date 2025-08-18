KP minister visits flood-affected Chagharzai in Buner

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for sports and Youth Affairs, Syed Fakhar Jehan, along with PTI Chairman and Member National Assembly Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, visited the flood-hit areas of Tehsil Chagharzai in District Buner, including Village Councils Gumbad, Batara, Ganshal area and other severely affected localities, to assess the damages caused by the recent devastating floods.

During the visit, the Minister met with local elders, affected families and community members, listened to their issues and expressed heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the disaster.

He also prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls.

Syed Fakhar Jehan reiterated that the provincial government stands firmly with the victims in this difficult time and assured that they would not be left alone until their complete rehabilitation.

The Minister directed the district administration and relief agencies to ensure immediate assistance to the affected families, maintain uninterrupted supply of essential commodities and carry out urgent repair and restoration of roads and basic infrastructure.

He said that the government has introduced a comprehensive compensation package which includes PKR 2 million for the families of martyr, PKR 500,000 for the injured and the reconstruction of fully destroyed houses.

The Minister further stated that electricity restoration work in Chagharzai would be completed soon,while heavy machinery has been deployed for road clearance and debris removal.

He highlighted that the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had also paid a special visit to Buner to personally review the scale of damages.

He added that the Chief Minister has issued clear instructions to leave no stone unturned in the relief and rehabilitation process and to utilize all available resources to ease the suffering of the people.

Syed Fakhar Jehan reassured the victims that the government is fully committed to compensating their losses and emphasized that, as a public representative, he stands with them as their humble servant in every possible way.

APP/aqk