UrduPoint.com

KP Minister Visits Flood Control Room

Sumaira FH Published August 28, 2022 | 04:30 PM

KP minister visits flood control room

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Relief, Rehabilitation & Settlement Mohammad Iqbal Khan, chief secretary and additional chief secretary visited provincial flood control room on Sunday.

During the visit, they reviewed steps taken by the provincial government for rescue operation and relief activities for the flood affected people.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Shehzad Bangash directed the acceleration of the pace of relief activities in flood affected areas and directed concerned departments to initiate steps in this regard.

He said that the control room had been established with the aim of maintaining better coordination among the concerned departments to provide services to the people.

He also appreciated the efforts of the staff deployed in the flood control room. The facility had been established in the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and said that general public can contact the control room on hotline 1700.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Flood Visit Sunday Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 August 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th August 2022

7 hours ago
 3 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan ..

3 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

16 hours ago
 Govt determine to hold LG elections as per party m ..

Govt determine to hold LG elections as per party manifesto: AJK PM

16 hours ago
 Stokes sets up England's series-levelling win over ..

Stokes sets up England's series-levelling win over South Africa

16 hours ago
 Verstappen fastest but Sainz claims pole in Belgia ..

Verstappen fastest but Sainz claims pole in Belgian

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.