KP Minister Visits Late Dayal Singh's Residence, Condoles With Relatives

Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2023 | 02:20 PM

KP minister visits late Dayal Singh's residence, condoles with relatives

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information, Religious and Minority Affairs Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Khakakhel here on Saturday visited the resident of slained Dayal Singh and offered condolences with his relatives.

The minister met with relatives and elders of the Sikh community in Peshawar's Dir Colony and offered condolences there. He said that the person involved in killing of Dayal Singh would be brought to justice and the search operation of the police continued day and night to arrest the culprit.

The minister assured them that necessary action had been taken for the immediate arrest of the elements involved in the murder.

Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah ensured concrete measures to protect the citizens of the minority community.

The killing of Dayal Singh is a highly condemnable and brutal act, Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhil said. "I have come to ensure all kinds of assistance from the Chief Minister and the provincial government," he said.

The killers, he said, will be brought to justice soon. The Chief Minister and the provincial government are giving Rs. 0.5 million to the next of kin immediately. The provincial government has an equal share in the grief of the bereaved family, the minister added.

