KP Minister Welcomes Set Up Of Revenue Court In Swat
Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2025 | 05:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Livestock, Fisheries and cooperative Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai has said that the establishment of a camp court in Swat for speedy disposal of backlog of revenue cases in Malakand division is a welcoming initiative of the provincial government to provide relief to the people of all nine districts division.
He expressed these views while talking to Member board of Revenue Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Naeem Akhtar at his office at Civil Secretariat here on Thursday.
On this occasion, Member Board of Revenue informed the Provincial Minister about the details of pending revenue cases in Malakand.
The Provincial Minister said that more than five hundred revenue cases are pending in Malakand division and due to the absence of a Member Board of Revenue, the people have to go to Peshawar and were facing difficulties for a long time.
Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai also thanked the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who realized the public's problems and directed to appoint Member Board of Revenue Naeem Akhtar to resolve revenue cases in Malakand on his suggestion so that these cases can be resolved on time to provide justice to the people at their doorsteps.
Provincial Minister further said that a regular camp court has been established in Swat where the Member Board of Revenue will hear revenue cases of all districts of Malakand and ensure relief to the public.
On this occasion, the Provincial Minister assured the Member Board of Revenue of his full cooperation, while the Member Board of Revenue informed the Provincial Minister about the details of the pending cases and expressed his determination that he would utilize all his capabilities to ensure timely provision of affordable justice to the people of Malakand.
Recent Stories
UAE Pavilion to present 'Pressure Cooker' at Venice Architecture Biennale 2025
Nasdaq Dubai welcomes Middle East’s first $100 million Blue Bond listing by DP ..
UAE, Hungary discuss deepening trade, investment ties
World Governments Summit launches Global Ministers Survey, Best Minister Award
Nahyan bin Mubarak, Uzbek delegation discuss enhancing cooperation
Grand Slam-winner Emma Raducanu to compete at Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open
DXB records highest annual traffic in 2024, celebrating decade as world’s busi ..
UAE expresses solidarity with US, conveys condolences over plane, helicopter cra ..
EasyLease revenue surges to AED456 million in 2024
Vivo X200 Pro Launching Soon in Pakistan: Experience the Future of Photography w ..
Sharjah Ruler issues police, security reorganisation law
Sharjah Ruler restructures police & security forces in Sharjah
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UAJK to organize conference on SDG road map for AJK2 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi highlights positive role of social media in community engagement2 minutes ago
-
Sherry Rehman advocates for people-centric approach to Solar Energy Policy2 minutes ago
-
17 dead, 1,330 injured in Punjab road accidents2 minutes ago
-
KP Minister welcomes set up of revenue court in Swat2 minutes ago
-
Minister inaugurates WASA’s new call centre office2 minutes ago
-
2 DIGs Prisons promoted to grade-2012 minutes ago
-
Missing persons' case not be closed until recovery of all: Justice Kayani12 minutes ago
-
Lecture series "Without data, you are just another person with an opinion" held at IPRI12 minutes ago
-
Senator Rubina reviews facilities at BISP Center Bara, announces raise in assistance12 minutes ago
-
LDA seals another 78 properties12 minutes ago
-
R A Bazaar solve mystery of body as friends turn murderers12 minutes ago