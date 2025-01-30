KP Minister welcomes set up of revenue court in Swat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Livestock, Fisheries and cooperative Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai has said that the establishment of a camp court in Swat for speedy disposal of backlog of revenue cases in Malakand division is a welcoming initiative of the provincial government to provide relief to the people of all nine districts division.

He expressed these views while talking to Member board of Revenue Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Naeem Akhtar at his office at Civil Secretariat here on Thursday.

On this occasion, Member Board of Revenue informed the Provincial Minister about the details of pending revenue cases in Malakand.

The Provincial Minister said that more than five hundred revenue cases are pending in Malakand division and due to the absence of a Member Board of Revenue, the people have to go to Peshawar and were facing difficulties for a long time.

Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai also thanked the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who realized the public's problems and directed to appoint Member Board of Revenue Naeem Akhtar to resolve revenue cases in Malakand on his suggestion so that these cases can be resolved on time to provide justice to the people at their doorsteps.

Provincial Minister further said that a regular camp court has been established in Swat where the Member Board of Revenue will hear revenue cases of all districts of Malakand and ensure relief to the public.

On this occasion, the Provincial Minister assured the Member Board of Revenue of his full cooperation, while the Member Board of Revenue informed the Provincial Minister about the details of the pending cases and expressed his determination that he would utilize all his capabilities to ensure timely provision of affordable justice to the people of Malakand.