Open Menu

KP Minister Welcomes Set Up Of Revenue Court In Swat

Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2025 | 05:30 PM

KP Minister welcomes set up of revenue court in Swat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Livestock, Fisheries and cooperative Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai has said that the establishment of a camp court in Swat for speedy disposal of backlog of revenue cases in Malakand division is a welcoming initiative of the provincial government to provide relief to the people of all nine districts division.

He expressed these views while talking to Member board of Revenue Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Naeem Akhtar at his office at Civil Secretariat here on Thursday.

On this occasion, Member Board of Revenue informed the Provincial Minister about the details of pending revenue cases in Malakand.

The Provincial Minister said that more than five hundred revenue cases are pending in Malakand division and due to the absence of a Member Board of Revenue, the people have to go to Peshawar and were facing difficulties for a long time.

Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai also thanked the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who realized the public's problems and directed to appoint Member Board of Revenue Naeem Akhtar to resolve revenue cases in Malakand on his suggestion so that these cases can be resolved on time to provide justice to the people at their doorsteps.

Provincial Minister further said that a regular camp court has been established in Swat where the Member Board of Revenue will hear revenue cases of all districts of Malakand and ensure relief to the public.

On this occasion, the Provincial Minister assured the Member Board of Revenue of his full cooperation, while the Member Board of Revenue informed the Provincial Minister about the details of the pending cases and expressed his determination that he would utilize all his capabilities to ensure timely provision of affordable justice to the people of Malakand.

Recent Stories

UAE Pavilion to present 'Pressure Cooker' at Venic ..

UAE Pavilion to present 'Pressure Cooker' at Venice Architecture Biennale 2025

2 minutes ago
 Nasdaq Dubai welcomes Middle East’s first $100 m ..

Nasdaq Dubai welcomes Middle East’s first $100 million Blue Bond listing by DP ..

17 minutes ago
 UAE, Hungary discuss deepening trade, investment t ..

UAE, Hungary discuss deepening trade, investment ties

17 minutes ago
 World Governments Summit launches Global Ministers ..

World Governments Summit launches Global Ministers Survey, Best Minister Award

17 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak, Uzbek delegation discuss enhan ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak, Uzbek delegation discuss enhancing cooperation

32 minutes ago
 Grand Slam-winner Emma Raducanu to compete at Muba ..

Grand Slam-winner Emma Raducanu to compete at Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

47 minutes ago
DXB records highest annual traffic in 2024, celebr ..

DXB records highest annual traffic in 2024, celebrating decade as world’s busi ..

1 hour ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with US, conveys condolen ..

UAE expresses solidarity with US, conveys condolences over plane, helicopter cra ..

1 hour ago
 EasyLease revenue surges to AED456 million in 2024

EasyLease revenue surges to AED456 million in 2024

1 hour ago
 vivo X200 Pro Launching Soon in Pakistan: Experien ..

Vivo X200 Pro Launching Soon in Pakistan: Experience the Future of Photography w ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues police, security reorganisati ..

Sharjah Ruler issues police, security reorganisation law

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler restructures police & security force ..

Sharjah Ruler restructures police & security forces in Sharjah

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan