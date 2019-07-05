KP Ministers briefs Naeemul Haq on department performance

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Minerals, Dr. Amjad Ali Friday presented the Performance Report of Mineral Department to Special Assistant to PM on Political Affairs, Naeemul Haq in PM House, Islamabad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Minerals, Dr. Amjad Ali Friday presented the Performance Report of Mineral Department to Special Assistant to PM on Political Affairs, Naeemul Haq in PM House, Islamabad

The provincial minister briefed the special assistant regarding the performance of the department and ongoing process of reforms. The delegation of the Dr. Amjad Ali was also including Secretary Minerals, Director General (DG) Mineral and other higher authorities.

In his briefing the provincial minister explained that KP Minerals Act would be amended soon that would help overcome the challenges faced by the foreign and local investors of the mineral sector.

After the passage of the proposed amendment, he said foreign investors would make ventures with the local lease holders. The amendment, he said would also help bring maximum increase in the receipts of the provincial government from the mineral resources.