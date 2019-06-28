UrduPoint.com
KP Ministers Condoles With Shukat Yousafzai

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 10:14 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Sultan Mohammad Khan and Minister for food Haji Qalandar Lodhi Friday condoled with provincial Information Minister Shauakt Yousafzai on sad demise of his mother.

The two provincial ministers visited Shaukat Yousafzai at his residence here and offered Fateha and prayed eternal peace for the departed soul. They also prayed courage for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

