KP Ministers Express Grief Over Demise Of Naeem-ul-Haq

Sun 16th February 2020 | 12:30 PM

KP ministers express grief over demise of Naeem-ul-Haq

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :Provincial Ministers Sunday expressed grief and sorrow over death of Naeem-ul-Haq Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) founder leader and Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Minister for Information Shaukat Ali Yousafzai, Minister for education Akbar Ayub Khan and Advisor to Chief Minister on Information Technology in their separate messages said Naeem-ul-Haq was an asset and was the founding leader of PTI.

They prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

