KP Ministers meet President of South Korean Development Institute

(@imziishan)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law Sultan Muhammad Khan and Minister for Finance Taimur Salim Jhagra Friday met with President of South Korean Development Institute in Seoul

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law Sultan Muhammad Khan and Minister for Finance Taimur Salim Jhagra Friday met with President of South Korean Development Institute in Seoul

The two sides discussed various matters related to development and prosperity and investment potential in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said a press release issued here.

The provincial ministers expressed resolve to bring KP province among developed areas of the country as well as globe, adding that pragmatic measures have been put in place to attract foreign and local investors to invest in various sectors including tourism, mining.

They appreciated the Korean government for bringing out their country from economic crisis and backwardness through comprehensive economic strategies and measures.