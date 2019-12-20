UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Ministers Meet President Of South Korean Development Institute

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 seconds ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 06:11 PM

KP Ministers meet President of South Korean Development Institute

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law Sultan Muhammad Khan and Minister for Finance Taimur Salim Jhagra Friday met with President of South Korean Development Institute in Seoul

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law Sultan Muhammad Khan and Minister for Finance Taimur Salim Jhagra Friday met with President of South Korean Development Institute in Seoul.

The two sides discussed various matters related to development and prosperity and investment potential in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said a press release issued here.

The provincial ministers expressed resolve to bring KP province among developed areas of the country as well as globe, adding that pragmatic measures have been put in place to attract foreign and local investors to invest in various sectors including tourism, mining.

They appreciated the Korean government for bringing out their country from economic crisis and backwardness through comprehensive economic strategies and measures.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Seoul North Korea From Government

Recent Stories

Sri Lanka struggle after Pakistan collapsed for 19 ..

6 minutes ago

28 shopkeepers fined Rs 285000 for overcharging, h ..

8 seconds ago

Pedestrian killed in accident in Faisalabad

10 seconds ago

Differences on Oil, Gas, Taxes Hamper Progress in ..

12 seconds ago

KP Govt approves Rs 400 mln for sports projects: A ..

16 seconds ago

Sindh Govt doing significant service in education: ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.