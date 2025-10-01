KP ministers' resignations a new bid to cover up failures: Khattak

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Spokesman Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rehmat Salam Khattak said that the resignation of the ministers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was a new bid to cover up the failures of the PTI government.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, he said that the provincial ministers who could not provide employment, peace and development to the people of the province were now taking the path of escape.

The spokesman said that the people know that the provincial government had not shown any performance in the fields of education, health, law and order and inflation. Instead of sitting in the assembly and cabinet and solving the problems of the people, they preferred to create a political spectacle. He added that the allegations made by these ministers should be investigated.

He further said that resignations were not a solution to problems but were tantamount to betrayal of the people.

The people of the province had voted them for their service and not for serving their personal interests and egoistic politics, he said.

On the announcement of sending a delegation to Afghanistan, the spokesman termed it interference in the foreign policy of the Federal government. He said that the provincial government should work within its constitutional limits. He further said that foreign policy and international relations were the prerogative of the federal government and state institutions.

He further said that the PML-N wanted Pakistan's relations with neighboring countries and moving forward with mutual trust, principled policy and consultation with state institutions, and not for temporary political point scoring and personal publicity.