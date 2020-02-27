KP motorway, highways to have satellite rescue stations

The Relief and Rehabilitation Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Thursday said that provincial government has accorded approval to establishment of eight satellite rescue stations at motorways and highways of the province costing Rs 138.2million

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :The Relief and Rehabilitation Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Thursday said that provincial government has accorded approval to establishment of eight satellite rescue stations at motorways and highways of the province costing Rs 138.2million.

These Satellite Rescue stations would have intensive care units (ICUs), operation theaters besides state-of-the-art medical facilities round the clock.

Every rescue station would also have expert surgeons and doctors to deal with any emergency.

The rescue stations would be established at Kohat-Bannu Road, Gambela Motorway, M-1 Peshawar-Mardan Motoway, M-1 Mardan-Swabi, Katlang Interchange Swat Expressway, Lowari Tunnel and Sarai Saleh Hazara Expressway.

The Relief and Rehabilitation Department said in case of any accident every possible medical cover would be provided to the injured at any time.