UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Motorway, Highways To Have Satellite Rescue Stations

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 12:04 PM

KP motorway, highways to have satellite rescue stations

The Relief and Rehabilitation Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Thursday said that provincial government has accorded approval to establishment of eight satellite rescue stations at motorways and highways of the province costing Rs 138.2million

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :The Relief and Rehabilitation Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Thursday said that provincial government has accorded approval to establishment of eight satellite rescue stations at motorways and highways of the province costing Rs 138.2million.

These Satellite Rescue stations would have intensive care units (ICUs), operation theaters besides state-of-the-art medical facilities round the clock.

Every rescue station would also have expert surgeons and doctors to deal with any emergency.

The rescue stations would be established at Kohat-Bannu Road, Gambela Motorway, M-1 Peshawar-Mardan Motoway, M-1 Mardan-Swabi, Katlang Interchange Swat Expressway, Lowari Tunnel and Sarai Saleh Hazara Expressway.

The Relief and Rehabilitation Department said in case of any accident every possible medical cover would be provided to the injured at any time.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Motorway Road Government

Recent Stories

Simonyan Appeals to Greek President After Sputnik ..

2 minutes ago

Crew leaves Japan virus-hit ship for new quarantin ..

2 minutes ago

Cavaliers sink 76ers as Embiid hurts shoulder

2 minutes ago

Denmark announces first coronavirus case

4 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks down more than 2% on virus worries

4 minutes ago

Military Source Refutes Claims of Syrian Oppositio ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.