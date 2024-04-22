Open Menu

KP Moves SC On Reserve Seats Oath Taking Issue

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 22, 2024 | 03:30 PM

KP moves SC on reserve seats oath taking issue

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Monday decided to approach the Supreme Court over the issue of oath taking on the reserved seats in the provincial assembly.

Provincial Minister, Meena Khan told media that the provincial cabinet has approved the step through a circulated summary.

The session of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly will not be called till the judgment of the Supreme Court in this regard, he said.

He said that it was possible that an application challenging the decision of the Peshawar High Court would be filed in the Supreme Court today.

It merits to mention here that the Peshawar High Court had directed the Chief Minister and KP cabinet to call the session of the provincial assembly within 14 days for administering oath to the members elected on reserved seats.

