KP MPAs urges govt to bring back bodies expat died of coronavirus in Gulf countries

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Friday urged the government to bring back the bodies of overseas Pakistanis died of coronavirus in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries.

Inayat Ullah Khan of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal, on a point of order, told the provincial assembly, that dozens of people belonging to Lower Dir had died due to the coronavirus in the Gulf countries, but their dead bodies could not be brought back to the country.

He asked the government to take steps in that regard.

Sahibzada Sanaullah of Pakistan Peoples Party said the majority of dead bodies of Dir people, which had been brought back in the country, were in morgues of different cities. He urged the provincial government to take result oriented steps to bring back dead to the native areas.

The assembly also offered Fateha for the departed soul of former Jamat-e-Islami Amir Syed Munawar Hassan.