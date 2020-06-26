UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP MPAs Urges Govt To Bring Back Bodies Expat Died Of Coronavirus In Gulf Countries

Umer Jamshaid 7 seconds ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 09:50 PM

KP MPAs urges govt to bring back bodies expat died of coronavirus in Gulf countries

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Friday urged the government to bring back the bodies of overseas Pakistanis died of coronavirus in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries.

Inayat Ullah Khan of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal, on a point of order, told the provincial assembly, that dozens of people belonging to Lower Dir had died due to the coronavirus in the Gulf countries, but their dead bodies could not be brought back to the country.

He asked the government to take steps in that regard.

Sahibzada Sanaullah of Pakistan Peoples Party said the majority of dead bodies of Dir people, which had been brought back in the country, were in morgues of different cities. He urged the provincial government to take result oriented steps to bring back dead to the native areas.

The assembly also offered Fateha for the departed soul of former Jamat-e-Islami Amir Syed Munawar Hassan.

Related Topics

Assembly Dead Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Munawar Hassan Provincial Assembly Died Saudi Arabia Dir Pakistan Peoples Party Government Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE sends medical aid to Iraqi Kurdistan in fight ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Costa Rican counterpart discus ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Estonian FM review bilateral t ..

2 hours ago

UAE stem cell treatment for COVID-19 reaches over ..

2 hours ago

Tawam Hospital in Al Ain free of COVID-19 patients ..

2 hours ago

4 COVID-19 patients discharged after recovery

23 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.