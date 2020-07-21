UrduPoint.com
KP MTIR (Amendment) Bill 2020 Published As Act

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 07:07 PM

KP MTIR (Amendment) Bill 2020 published as Act

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Medical Teaching Institutions Reforms (MTIR) (Amendment) Bill 2020 have been passed by Provincial Assembly and assented to KP Governor, published as an Act of Provincial Legislature

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Medical Teaching Institutions Reforms (MTIR) (Amendment) Bill 2020 have been passed by Provincial Assembly and assented to KP Governor, published as an Act of Provincial Legislature.

It was notified by Secretary Provincial Assembly here on Tuesday.

