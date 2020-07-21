KP MTIR (Amendment) Bill 2020 published as Act

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Medical Teaching Institutions Reforms (MTIR) (Amendment) Bill 2020 have been passed by Provincial Assembly and assented to KP Governor, published as an Act of Provincial Legislature.

It was notified by Secretary Provincial Assembly here on Tuesday.