KP Mulls Combined Exam Halls For Public And Private Schools

Sumaira FH Published December 18, 2023 | 03:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) The education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to establish combined examination halls for the private and public sector schools through an upgraded mechanism.

According to the KP Education Department on Monday the move would help ensure the conduct of fair and transparent examinations for the students of both public sector and private schools.

It said the combined examination halls would provide equal opportunities and atmosphere to the students of both sector schools.

The Education Department informed that after further consultations, a formal notification to this effect would be released.

