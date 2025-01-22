KP Mulls Establishing It's Own Insurance Company
Muhammad Irfan Published January 22, 2025 | 03:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government is contemplating the establishment of its own insurance company to manage various insurance initiatives, including the Sehat Card Plus program.
KP’s Finance Advisor, Muzammil Aslam on Wednesday informed that the proposed insurance company would focus on ensuring the smooth functioning of health insurance schemes and other related projects.
He stated that the Sehat Card Plus program aims at introducing biometric verification systems to enhance transparency and reduce the risk of corruption within the healthcare initiative.
The Finance Advisor further highlighted that over the past nine months, more than 30 billion rupees have been allocated for the Sehat Card Plus program.
This reflects the provincial government’s commitment to the welfare of its citizens and its dedication to implementing public welfare initiatives effectively.
APP/vak
