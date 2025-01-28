KP mulls including climate change topics in educational curriculum

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has initiated discussions on including climate change-related subjects in the educational curriculum.

Official sources said on Tuesday that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Environmental Protection Council has formed a committee to propose recommendations for this initiative.

The committee, established to explore the integration of climate change topics, will be chaired by the Secretaries of Meteorology, Forestry, Environment, and Wildlife Departments.

Other members include the Chairman of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Textbook board, Director of Curriculum, Directors of Higher and Secondary education Departments, and the Chairman of the Environmental Sciences Department at the University of Peshawar, among others.

Additionally, representatives from private schools have also been included in the committee to ensure a diverse range of perspectives. The initiative will also shed light on ongoing efforts to combat climate change amidst the current environmental challenges.

This step is seen as a significant move towards raising awareness about climate change and equipping students with knowledge and tools to address this global issue effectively.