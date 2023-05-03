UrduPoint.com

KP Mulls Reduction In BRT Subsidy

Sumaira FH Published May 03, 2023 | 02:00 PM

KP mulls reduction in BRT subsidy

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Following reservations shown by the office bearers of the caretaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government and in the wake of financial issues faced by the province, a reduction in the subsidy provided for the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) was being considered.

Official sources on Wednesday said that scrutiny of BRT employees inducted from other districts was also being carried out. The sources said a subsidy of Rs 3 billion was being provided to this project on an annual basis, however due to financial issues of the province, a reduction in this subsidy was being considered.

The official sources said that a reduction of Rs one billion was being mulled in the BRT subsidy that would cause an increase in BRT fares and abolishment of additional staff services. The sources said that hundreds of inductions were made in BRT during the past KP government while 55 BRT vehicles were still nonoperational.

Despite an expenditure of hefty 92 billion rupees on the BRT project, the sources said the construction of three BRT commercial plazas was yet to be completed and an additional cost of around 12 billion rupees was needed to complete these structures.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Vehicles From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Kuwait crude oil traded at US$80.97 pb

Kuwait crude oil traded at US$80.97 pb

2 hours ago
 PM leaves for UK today to attend King Charles III' ..

PM leaves for UK today to attend King Charles III's coronation

2 hours ago
 World‘s Jiu-Jitsu athletes return to Abu Dhabi f ..

World‘s Jiu-Jitsu athletes return to Abu Dhabi for Grand Finale of Abu Dhabi G ..

2 hours ago
 Schneider Electric joins AUS Engineering Al Nukhba ..

Schneider Electric joins AUS Engineering Al Nukhba Programme

2 hours ago
 Govt, PTI agree to hold simultaneous general elect ..

Govt, PTI agree to hold simultaneous general elections across country

2 hours ago
 PM lauds FO, other organizations for safely evacua ..

PM lauds FO, other organizations for safely evacuating Pakistanis stranded in Su ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.