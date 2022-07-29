UrduPoint.com

KP Mulls To Introduce Electric Transport System

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 29, 2022 | 02:50 PM

KP mulls to introduce electric transport system

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has started consultations over introducing electric transport system in the province as recommendations prepared by the provincial Transport Department in this regard would soon be given a final shape.

A high-level meeting to this effect was held here the other day at the Conference Room of the Planning and Development Department that was presided over by the Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Khan.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Planning and Development Shah Mehmood Khan, Secretary Transport Amir Latif, CEO board of Investment KP and Deputy Director Transport Dr Tariq Usman.

The meeting reviewed in detail recommendations presented by the KP Transport Department for this purpose.

The meeting was told that an electric transport system would be introduced in the province to minimize reliance on petrol and diesel.

The meeting was informed that power produced by the solar projects would be utilized for the electric transport system in the province.

The meeting also made deliberations over introducing an electric transport system in Swat and Abbottabad districts.

Various recommendations in this regard were approved at the meeting. Director Transport Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Fahad Akram Qazi said the Transport Department has prepared comprehensive recommendations for both these projects that would soon be presented to the provincial government for approval.

Related Topics

Petrol Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Swat Government

Recent Stories

PCB confirms Imran, Munro as Pakistan Junior Leagu ..

PCB confirms Imran, Munro as Pakistan Junior League team mentors

40 minutes ago
 Fuel prices may go up again due to IMF's condition

Fuel prices may go up again due to IMF's condition

48 minutes ago
 RUDA, CBD game changer projects, must be completed ..

RUDA, CBD game changer projects, must be completed on Time: Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 FM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to principles o ..

FM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to principles of SCO

2 hours ago
 PML-Q's CWC decides to release Ch Shujaat

PML-Q's CWC decides to release Ch Shujaat

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 July 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.