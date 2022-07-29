KP mulls to introduce electric transport system

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has started consultations over introducing electric transport system in the province as recommendations prepared by the provincial Transport Department in this regard would soon be given a final shape.

A high-level meeting to this effect was held here the other day at the Conference Room of the Planning and Development Department that was presided over by the Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Khan.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Planning and Development Shah Mehmood Khan, Secretary Transport Amir Latif, CEO board of Investment KP and Deputy Director Transport Dr Tariq Usman.

The meeting reviewed in detail recommendations presented by the KP Transport Department for this purpose.

The meeting was told that an electric transport system would be introduced in the province to minimize reliance on petrol and diesel.

The meeting was informed that power produced by the solar projects would be utilized for the electric transport system in the province.

The meeting also made deliberations over introducing an electric transport system in Swat and Abbottabad districts.

Various recommendations in this regard were approved at the meeting. Director Transport Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Fahad Akram Qazi said the Transport Department has prepared comprehensive recommendations for both these projects that would soon be presented to the provincial government for approval.