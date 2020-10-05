UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Speaker Hands Over Zakat Cheques To Chairmen

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 05:01 PM

KP Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Speaker hands over Zakat cheques to chairmen

Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani has distributed cheques amounting to Rs 3177000 among 13 chairmen of Abbottabad Zakat committees

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani has distributed cheques amounting to Rs 3177000 among 13 chairmen of Abbottabad Zakat committees.

A press release from the Speaker's office said on Monday that out of 194 Zakat committees cheques were distributed among 13 committees while the remaining 181 committees would soon be provided Zakat amount cheques.

A total of Rs50.544 would be distributed among Abbottabad Zakat committees that will further be distributed among 4222 registered deserving people under Zakat Management Information System .

District Zakat Chairman Abbottabad, Tariq Mehmood and District Zakat Officer were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad From

Recent Stories

Having daughters is a sign that God is happy, says ..

32 minutes ago

Tottenham winger Sessegnon joins Hoffenheim on loa ..

4 minutes ago

Public park to be set up near Kamalpur Interchange ..

4 minutes ago

Stoltenberg Expects Turkey to De-Escalate Tensions ..

4 minutes ago

French culture minister in self-quarantine after c ..

4 minutes ago

Berlin Police Say Pepper Spray Used on Protesters ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.