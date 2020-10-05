KP Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Speaker hands over Zakat cheques to chairmen

Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani has distributed cheques amounting to Rs 3177000 among 13 chairmen of Abbottabad Zakat committees

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani has distributed cheques amounting to Rs 3177000 among 13 chairmen of Abbottabad Zakat committees.

A press release from the Speaker's office said on Monday that out of 194 Zakat committees cheques were distributed among 13 committees while the remaining 181 committees would soon be provided Zakat amount cheques.

A total of Rs50.544 would be distributed among Abbottabad Zakat committees that will further be distributed among 4222 registered deserving people under Zakat Management Information System .

District Zakat Chairman Abbottabad, Tariq Mehmood and District Zakat Officer were also present on the occasion.