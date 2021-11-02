KP musical night enthralled audience at Lok Mela

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa musical night on Tuesday enthralled audience with featuring traditional Pakhtun dance of swords along with special group dance by KP cultural pavilion at Lok Mela

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa musical night on Tuesday enthralled audience with featuring traditional Pakhtun dance of swords along with special group dance by KP cultural pavilion at Lok Mela.

Executive Director Lok Virsa Talha Ali said that the dance performances going to be held at outside of every region pavilion due to which the crowd will be safe from the dust and allergies factors.

He said the special stage setup for the artists to perform according to their turn, adding that the Famous folk singers will enthrall the audience with their melodious performances.

Traditional drummers performing to entertain the visitors during the ongoing 7- day Folk Festival.

KP pavilion offered varieties of traditional food like `Chappal Kabab' and `Lamb Karahi' all washed down with a cup of `Qehwa' (green tea) at Qehwa Khana, he added.