UrduPoint.com

KP Musical Night Enthralled Audience At Lok Mela

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 08:37 PM

KP musical night enthralled audience at Lok Mela

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa musical night on Tuesday enthralled audience with featuring traditional Pakhtun dance of swords along with special group dance by KP cultural pavilion at Lok Mela

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa musical night on Tuesday enthralled audience with featuring traditional Pakhtun dance of swords along with special group dance by KP cultural pavilion at Lok Mela.

Executive Director Lok Virsa Talha Ali said that the dance performances going to be held at outside of every region pavilion due to which the crowd will be safe from the dust and allergies factors.

He said the special stage setup for the artists to perform according to their turn, adding that the Famous folk singers will enthrall the audience with their melodious performances.

Traditional drummers performing to entertain the visitors during the ongoing 7- day Folk Festival.

KP pavilion offered varieties of traditional food like `Chappal Kabab' and `Lamb Karahi' all washed down with a cup of `Qehwa' (green tea) at Qehwa Khana, he added.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cuban Peso All From

Recent Stories

Indonesia Investment Authority, DP World partner t ..

Indonesia Investment Authority, DP World partner to invest US$7.5 billion

25 minutes ago
 Emirates, TAP Air Portugal expand codeshare partne ..

Emirates, TAP Air Portugal expand codeshare partnership with 23 more destination ..

25 minutes ago
 Govt's allied parties express confidence in leader ..

Govt's allied parties express confidence in leadership, policies of Prime Minist ..

3 minutes ago
 Putin Tells COP26 Forest Conservation Key to Addre ..

Putin Tells COP26 Forest Conservation Key to Address Global Warming

3 minutes ago
 GYM Club chalks out year long plan to revamp SU ca ..

GYM Club chalks out year long plan to revamp SU campus

3 minutes ago
 16th Sheikh Zayed Book Award receives largest ever ..

16th Sheikh Zayed Book Award receives largest ever number of submissions

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.