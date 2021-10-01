KP NAB arrest accused in cheating case

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday arrested co-owner of private housing project on charges of cheating public at large

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday arrested co-owner of private housing project on charges of cheating public at large.

According to details, NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa arrested Sultan Hussain co-owner of City Residencia Peshawar for sale of plots in an illegal unregistered housing society case.

The accused lured general public to invest their hard earned money, in their illegal housing society with the name of City Residencia Peshawar. The said housing scheme operating without meeting codal formalities in complete violation of law.

Further, the accused person sold total of 675 plots (315 kanal) while having ownership of only 113 kanals. The accused person was presented in the Accountability Court Peshawar and sent on 10 days physical remand.

NAB KP is vigorously pursuing the case and requested affectees to submit their claims with NAB, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Director General NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Brig (R) Farooq Naser Awan has assured the general public that NAB KP would continue its efforts to ensure the return of looted money from the culprits to its rightful owners.