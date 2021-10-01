UrduPoint.com

KP NAB Arrest Accused In Cheating Case

Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 04:57 PM

KP NAB arrest accused in cheating case

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday arrested co-owner of private housing project on charges of cheating public at large

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday arrested co-owner of private housing project on charges of cheating public at large.

According to details, NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa arrested Sultan Hussain co-owner of City Residencia Peshawar for sale of plots in an illegal unregistered housing society case.

The accused lured general public to invest their hard earned money, in their illegal housing society with the name of City Residencia Peshawar. The said housing scheme operating without meeting codal formalities in complete violation of law.

Further, the accused person sold total of 675 plots (315 kanal) while having ownership of only 113 kanals. The accused person was presented in the Accountability Court Peshawar and sent on 10 days physical remand.

NAB KP is vigorously pursuing the case and requested affectees to submit their claims with NAB, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Director General NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Brig (R) Farooq Naser Awan has assured the general public that NAB KP would continue its efforts to ensure the return of looted money from the culprits to its rightful owners.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa National Accountability Bureau Sale Money From Court Housing

Recent Stories

Kubra Khan finds new appreciation for small things ..

Kubra Khan finds new appreciation for small things as she recovers from COVID-19

2 minutes ago
 Rangers solves mystery of blind murder case

Rangers solves mystery of blind murder case

43 seconds ago
 Reforms under way to improve municipal services un ..

Reforms under way to improve municipal services under UK Aid programme: DC

45 seconds ago
 DC conducts revenue open court at Raza hall

DC conducts revenue open court at Raza hall

46 seconds ago
 Thunberg leads climate march at Milan youth summit ..

Thunberg leads climate march at Milan youth summit

48 seconds ago
 Armenian General Staff Deputy Chief Detained in Ar ..

Armenian General Staff Deputy Chief Detained in Army Weapons Supplies Probe - Re ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.