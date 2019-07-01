UrduPoint.com
KP NAB Arrested Man For Duping People Of Rs48.784 Million

Sumaira FH 30 seconds ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 12:43 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa NAB arrested Syed Noor Habib Shah who in the garb of Islamic mode of financing i.e. Mudaraba with the name of Al-Barakah Investment Company allegedly cheated public at large and looted approximately Rs48.784 million from innocent people fraudulently.

A spokesman for the KP NAB said the accused will be produced before the Accountability Court Peshawar for obtaining his physical remand. The accused was absconding since the time inquiry was initiated against him.

During the course of inquiry it was revealed that the accused invited general public in a fake investment company in the name of Al-Barakah Investment Company under the grab of Mudarabah and carried out import and export of different items i.

e. milk pack, fabrics, fridges, sewing machines, generators, vehicles turbines and engines.

They lured general public to handover their hard earned money to them on the promise that they would be paid huge profit on their investment.

The accused after a few months not only stopped paying profits but also refused to return original invested money of innocent people and disappeared from the scene.

It is worth mentioning here that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa NAB received claims up to Rs48.784 million against accused so far. It merits mentioning here that Badshah Rehman and Naimat Khan were previously arrested in the instance case.

