KP Natural Resources Could Be Utilized With Help Of China Says KP Governor

Sat 26th October 2019 | 07:38 PM

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman Saturday said that KP province is richly endowed with valuable mineral resources that can be utilized with the help and cooperation of China

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman Saturday said that KP province is richly endowed with valuable mineral resources that can be utilized with the help and cooperation of China.

He was addressing "CPEC and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa" conference as a Chief Guest here in Peshawar University.

He said that it is unfortunate that international investors are unaware of the value and quantity of mineral resources situated in KP province adding these precious and valuable resources can be utilized with the help of China.

He said that CPEC is a project that would change the destiny of the country by promoting economic development and industrial sector.

He also suggested a more comprehensive strategy and research to boost industrial sector of the country.

The conference was also addressed by Chinese ambassador, Yio Jing, Senator Mushaid Hussain, and Senior Minister, Atif Khan.

On the occasion, Chinese Ambassador and KP Governor also handed over a cheque of two million rupees to Vice Chancellor under Chinese Embassy scholarships for outstanding students of Peshawar University.

