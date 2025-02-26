KP NINE, PMYP Jointly Launch National Talent Hunt For Athletes, PMYP
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 26, 2025 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP), Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan, expressed his enthusiasm for the PMYP and KP Nine (SMC-Private) Limited collaborative initiative ‘Khelo Pakistan Nine’ with the aim to launch a talent hunt for athletes nationwide.
Rana Mashhood said, “The PMYP is committed to supporting youth development, and this partnership with KP Nine is a testament to our efforts, adding, the fastest Pakistani talent hunt will provide an exceptional opportunity for young athletes to hone their skills and make their mark on the world stage.”
The KP Nine would organise and execute the talent trials by utilising its expertise and resources to ensure a smooth and engaging selection process, while the PMYP would support the initiative by offering essential logistical assistance and promoting the program across educational institutions, said a press release on Wednesday.
The trials would be held in the coming months, with the most promising athletes being selected for further development and training under the guidance of experienced coaches and professionals. Through this collaboration, both organizations are committed to offering a platform for Pakistan’s brightest sports talents to shine.
Recent Stories
DGHR approves flexible, remote work policy for Dubai Government employees during ..
Dubai delegation explores Shenzhen's investment, innovation experience
Sirius Talent Summit concludes in Abu Dhabi
Sharjah Digital Transformation Forum strengthens emirate’s position as smart c ..
Sharjah Media City awards contract for designing 'Shams Studios'
'Call of the People of Qiblah' signed at Intra-Islamic Dialogue Conference in Ba ..
Gaza health sector losses near $6.3 billion, WHO reports
UAEU, Sultan Qaboos University fund 5 major research projects
UN official urges action to address Gaza's immense needs
ADJD participates in Smart Rehabilitation Centres Technology Conference in Thail ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP NINE, PMYP jointly launch national talent hunt for athletes, PMYP4 minutes ago
-
Gilgit-Baltistan witnesses rain and snowfall across all districts14 minutes ago
-
Every step to be taken to provide relief to people during Ramazan : Commissioner24 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Police’s green initiative: SP Pari Gul leads tree plantation drive24 minutes ago
-
PTA, FIA crackdown on illegal foreign SIM sales in Lahore44 minutes ago
-
KP witnesses heavy rainfalls as Dir Upper receives 61mm of rain44 minutes ago
-
PWPA chairperson assures of justice to victim54 minutes ago
-
Ramazan relief stalls set up in division: commissioner54 minutes ago
-
KP Govt makes ETEA mandatory for MTI recruitment1 hour ago
-
KP govt regularizes 2,666 Workers Welfare Board employees1 hour ago
-
Commissioner for crackdown against profiteering2 hours ago
-
ANF organizes annual drug burning ceremony2 hours ago