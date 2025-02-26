KP NINE, PMYP jointly launch national talent hunt for athletes, PMYP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP), Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan, expressed his enthusiasm for the PMYP and KP Nine (SMC-Private) Limited collaborative initiative ‘Khelo Pakistan Nine’ with the aim to launch a talent hunt for athletes nationwide.

Rana Mashhood said, “The PMYP is committed to supporting youth development, and this partnership with KP Nine is a testament to our efforts, adding, the fastest Pakistani talent hunt will provide an exceptional opportunity for young athletes to hone their skills and make their mark on the world stage.”

The KP Nine would organise and execute the talent trials by utilising its expertise and resources to ensure a smooth and engaging selection process, while the PMYP would support the initiative by offering essential logistical assistance and promoting the program across educational institutions, said a press release on Wednesday.

The trials would be held in the coming months, with the most promising athletes being selected for further development and training under the guidance of experienced coaches and professionals. Through this collaboration, both organizations are committed to offering a platform for Pakistan’s brightest sports talents to shine.