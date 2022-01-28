UrduPoint.com

KP Not To Impose Complete Lockdown: Barrister Saif

Sumaira FH Published January 28, 2022 | 01:34 PM

A spokesman for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif on Friday said that the coronavirus was spreading rapidly and that it was at the discretion of the deputy commissioners to impose a lockdown in areas where more than 10 percent cases were reported

In a statement to the media, Barrister Muhammad Ali saif said the provincial government was making cogent efforts to contain the spread of omicron, however, adding that the KP government has no intentions to impose a complete lockdown in the province.

The spokesman further said the situation had not reached the point where large-scale sanctions were imposed in the province.

He urged the people to take all precautionary measures against the virus and administer booster doses.

He said that steps were being taken across the province to expedite the vaccination process and enhance the capacity of medical tests.

