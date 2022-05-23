UrduPoint.com

KP Notifies Posting Of 7 Officers In Minor Reshuffle

Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2022 | 08:20 PM

KP notifies posting of 7 officers in minor reshuffle

The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa notified the transfer and posting of seven senior officers in public interest, said a notification issued here on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa notified the transfer and posting of seven senior officers in public interest, said a notification issued here on Monday.

According to the notification, Muhammad Zubair Asghar Qureshi (PAS BS-21), who was awaiting posting in Establishment Department has been transferred and posted as Director General (DG) Provincial Services Academy, Peshawar by upgrading the post from BS-20 to BS-21 personally for him.

Similarly, Ahmad Hassan (PCS SG BS-21), DG Provincial Services academy Peshawar has been transferred and posted as Chairman, Governor's Inspection Team, Peshawar while his predecessor Zaka Ullah Khattak (PCS EG BS-20) has been transferred and posted as Secretary Information & Public Relations Department by relieving Muhammad Abid Majeed (PCS SG BS-21) Secretary, Environment Department of the additional charge.

Amer Latif (PCS EG BS-20) Commissioner D.I. Khan Division has been transferred and posted as Secretary Transport replacing Manzoor Ahmad (PCS SG BS-20), has been directed to report to the Establishment Department.

Furthermore, Aamer Afaq (PMS BS-20), Special Secretary Elementary & Secondary education Department has been transferred and posted as Commissioner D.I. Khan Division while Amer Sultan Tareen (PAS BS-20), Secretary sports Department has been directed to report to the Establishment Department.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Sports Education Post From Government

Recent Stories

Scotland, Denmark Confirm First Cases of Monkeypox

Scotland, Denmark Confirm First Cases of Monkeypox

1 second ago
 Turkish, Latvian Foreign Ministers Discuss NATO-Re ..

Turkish, Latvian Foreign Ministers Discuss NATO-Related Issues - Ankara

3 minutes ago
 Italian Orchestra Boycotts Music Contest After Ban ..

Italian Orchestra Boycotts Music Contest After Ban of Russian Violinists - Group ..

3 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court seeks report regarding FIRs a ..

Islamabad High Court seeks report regarding FIRs against journalists

3 minutes ago
 South Korean President Rules Out Possible Redeploy ..

South Korean President Rules Out Possible Redeployment of Tactical Nuclear Weapo ..

3 minutes ago
 Kim Jong Un carries coffin at N. Korean military o ..

Kim Jong Un carries coffin at N. Korean military officer's funeral

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.