KP notifies posting of 7 officers in minor reshuffle

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa notified the transfer and posting of seven senior officers in public interest, said a notification issued here on Monday.

According to the notification, Muhammad Zubair Asghar Qureshi (PAS BS-21), who was awaiting posting in Establishment Department has been transferred and posted as Director General (DG) Provincial Services Academy, Peshawar by upgrading the post from BS-20 to BS-21 personally for him.

Similarly, Ahmad Hassan (PCS SG BS-21), DG Provincial Services academy Peshawar has been transferred and posted as Chairman, Governor's Inspection Team, Peshawar while his predecessor Zaka Ullah Khattak (PCS EG BS-20) has been transferred and posted as Secretary Information & Public Relations Department by relieving Muhammad Abid Majeed (PCS SG BS-21) Secretary, Environment Department of the additional charge.

Amer Latif (PCS EG BS-20) Commissioner D.I. Khan Division has been transferred and posted as Secretary Transport replacing Manzoor Ahmad (PCS SG BS-20), has been directed to report to the Establishment Department.

Furthermore, Aamer Afaq (PMS BS-20), Special Secretary Elementary & Secondary education Department has been transferred and posted as Commissioner D.I. Khan Division while Amer Sultan Tareen (PAS BS-20), Secretary sports Department has been directed to report to the Establishment Department.