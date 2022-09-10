UrduPoint.com

KP Notifies Provision Of More Services Under RTS Act 2014

Published September 10, 2022

KP notifies provision of more services under RTS Act 2014

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the Right to Services (RTS) Act, 2014 has announced the provision of more services through Local Government & Rural Development (LG&RD) Department.

According to an official nomination issued here on Saturday by the Administration Department, these services would be provided by the nominated officers within the fixed timeframe and delay, substandard services or denial would be challenged in the authorized appellant authorities.

Under the announcement, Marriage Registration and Divorce Registration would be carried out in the fixed time period of three days and seven to fifteen days by the department.

Nominated officers for the purpose would be the Secretaries of Village & Neighbourhood Councils while Assistant Director/Deputy Director LG&RD Department would be appellant authority.

Similarly, demolition and demarcation certificate and repair of the supply line of drinking water would be carried out in fixed period of seven, three and three to seven days respectively by the nominated TOI while Tehsil Municipal Officer (TMO) would be appellant authority.

Furthermore, the services of the clearance of the closed nullah and drains in the jurisdiction of TMAs by the nominated TOI with TMO as appellant authority.

For sanitation, time period for the service is three days with nominated Chief Officer TOI, repair of street lights within three to seven days through nominated TOI and trade license for small-scale business within 10 days and TMA would be appellant authority in all three services.

No objection certificate (NoC) for the establishment of fruit and vegetable market would be issued within the period of 45 days through nominated officer of the TMA whereas Regional Municipal Officer (RMO) would be appellant authority.

