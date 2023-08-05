KP observes Kashmir Exploitation Day

Like other parts of the country, Kashmir Exploitation Day was observed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to express solidarity with Kashmiri people and condemned Indian atrocities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :Like other parts of the country, Kashmir Exploitation Day was observed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to express solidarity with Kashmiri people and condemned Indian atrocities.

The major event in this connection was held in which Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali led a big protest rally.

The rally attended by people of all walks including caretaker provincial ministers, advisers, special assistants, politicians, local government representatives and officials was started from Chief Minister House and culminated at Governor House, Peshawar.

Raising placards and banners, the rally raised slogans against the oppression and cruelties of the fascist Modi government on innocent Kashmiris of the occupied valley.

The participants strongly condemned the lockdown and illegal occupation of Indian illegally Occupied Jummu and Kashmir and revoking the special status of the held Valley four years ago on August 5, 2019.

The Governor said that the oppressed Kashmiris had become victims of India's oppression and cruelties for several decades.

He said that a message was passed in world that the moral, political and diplomatic support of oppressed Kashmiris would continue till they achieved right of self determination as promised to them by the UNO.

He said that today was a black day in the history of Kashmir as four years ago on this day Modi government had illegally revoked the special status of IIOJK and broke all records of cruelties and humans rights violations there.

He demanded the human rights organizations to take notice of ongoing cruelties in the IIOJK.

"We stand with oppressed Kashmiris in their just struggle of freedom of the Indian yoke," he said, adding durable peace in South Asia was not possible unless resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan in a message in connection of Kashmir Exploitation Day, denounced the Indian government's tyrannical and unjust measures in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The Chief Minister expressed solidarity with the who have endured state-sponsored terrorism from India over the past seven decades.

He accused the Indian government of depriving the people of Kashmir of their fundamental right to self-determination, emphasizing that the actions taken on August 5, 2019, have only added to the tale of suffering of the innocent Kashmiri people.

Muhammad Azam Khan highlighted the grave violations of human rights in the occupied territory, calling for the attention of international human rights organizations to take immediate action under the UN resolutions.

Similarly, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa observed the Day with active participation from all its employees here at the PDMA headquarters.

The event was led by Jannat Gul Afridi, Director General of PDMA, and included a rally. Participants, including Director PDMA Zia ur Rahman Khattak, Muhammad Rehman and Director HR Muhammad Iqbal Wazir, carried flags with slogans condemning Indian aggression and showing solidarity with Kashmiri brethren.

To commemorate Kashmir Exploitation Day, a special function was held at Pakhtunkhwa House Mardan the auspices of the district administration.

Deputy Commissioner Captain retired Abdul Rahman was the chief guest on the occasion.

At the beginning of the program, a minute's silence was observed to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

Students of different schools presented speeches, songs and tableaus.

The students said in their speeches that on August 5, 2019, India violated the UN resolutions by terminating the special status of Kashmir.

Similarly, District Administration and Civil Society in Shangla district carried out a rally to highlight ongoing brutality and barbarism against innocents in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The rally that was carried out in connection with Kashmir Exploitation Day was participated by large number of people from cross section of society.

One minute silence was also observed to express solidarity with people facing Indian atrocities in occupied valley. Holding placards and banners, rally participants also chanted slogans to give right of self-determination to people of occupied Kashmir.

Speakers condemned the Indian move on August 5, 2019 that violated UN resolution and resulted in termination of Kashmir special status. They said that struggle of people living in occupied valley would soon free them from clutches of cabal that is persecuting innocents from decades.