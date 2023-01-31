UrduPoint.com

KP Observes One-day Mourning As Death Toll Of Peshawar Terror Attack Soars To 90

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 31, 2023 | 11:14 AM

KP observes one-day mourning as death toll of Peshawar terror attack soars to 90

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who visited Peshawar has said that the perpetrators of the Peshawar suicide blast cannot underestimate the resolve of our people.

Islamabad: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 31st, 2023) Death toll of Peshawar blast has risen to ninety as rescue operation is still underway and debris of mosque is being removed.

According to Police Control Room Peshawar, more than two-hundred injured were brought to the Lady Reading hospital, out of which about one-hundred injured are under treatment in the hospital and the rest have been discharged.

The dead bodies of the martyred people have been handed over to the heirs of martyrs after identification for burial.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan announced one-day mourning in the province after the sorrowful mosque blast in Peshawar.

On other hand, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that terrorism is a foremost national security challenge for the government.

In a tweet, he said perpetrators of the Peshawar suicide blast cannot underestimate the resolve of our people.

The Prime Minister said the sheer scale of the human tragedy is unimaginable and this is no less than an attack on Pakistan. He said the nation is overwhelmed by a deep sense of grief.

