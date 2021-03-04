KP offers ample opportunities in tourism sector: Jhagra

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Minister for Finance Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Taimur Salim Jhagra Thursday said there were ample opportunities of investment in the tourism sector and urged investors to inject their investment in this key sector for getting maximum gains.

Addressing a 'China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Industrial Cooperation business to Business (B2B) Investment Conference here in a local hotel, the minister said that Pakistan especially Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had huge tourism potentials by having a number of historic religious and heritage sites including Gandhara civilization etc.

He added the investors should benefit from our pro-investment and business-friendly policies to make healthy returns on their investments.

He also invited the investors from across the world to invest in the Special Economic Zones (SEZs) being established under the CPEC.

He said the government was also focusing on improving road infrastructure and Chitral would be connected with Peshawar through motorway.

He said that there were also opportunities for the private sector to invest in the health sector and added that the government too was utilizing hefty funds on improvement of the crucial sector.

He said it was encouraging that more than 100 international companies were taking part in the event through social media.

The minister said that other sectors which had potential for investment include the mines and minerals and IT sectors.