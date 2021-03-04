UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Offers Ample Opportunities In Tourism Sector: Jhagra

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 05:30 PM

KP offers ample opportunities in tourism sector: Jhagra

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Minister for Finance Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Taimur Salim Jhagra Thursday said there were ample opportunities of investment in the tourism sector and urged investors to inject their investment in this key sector for getting maximum gains.

Addressing a 'China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Industrial Cooperation business to Business (B2B) Investment Conference here in a local hotel, the minister said that Pakistan especially Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had huge tourism potentials by having a number of historic religious and heritage sites including Gandhara civilization etc.

He added the investors should benefit from our pro-investment and business-friendly policies to make healthy returns on their investments.

He also invited the investors from across the world to invest in the Special Economic Zones (SEZs) being established under the CPEC.

He said the government was also focusing on improving road infrastructure and Chitral would be connected with Peshawar through motorway.

He said that there were also opportunities for the private sector to invest in the health sector and added that the government too was utilizing hefty funds on improvement of the crucial sector.

He said it was encouraging that more than 100 international companies were taking part in the event through social media.

The minister said that other sectors which had potential for investment include the mines and minerals and IT sectors.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Motorway Social Media Hotel Road CPEC Chitral Event From Government

Recent Stories

Farm Advisory Training Workshop on “Milk Marketi ..

19 minutes ago

Al Ain Zoo raises awareness about conserving wildl ..

21 minutes ago

Samsung Unboxes its 2021 Lineup, Letting You Disco ..

33 minutes ago

Russia Starts Working on Preliminary Design of Spa ..

21 minutes ago

Wildlife identification system launched for safety ..

21 minutes ago

Migratory birds start return flight

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.