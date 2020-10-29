KP offers conducive environment to investors: Chief Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said the provincial government had made extraordinary efforts to provide business friendly and conducive environment to the local as well as foreign investors

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said the provincial government had made extraordinary efforts to provide business friendly and conducive environment to the local as well as foreign investors.

He was talking to a delegation of overseas Pakistanis from UK led by Afzal Khan, Deputy Leader House of Common London who called on him here at Chief Minister's House Peshawar the other day, said an official handout issued here Thursday.

They discussed matters related to the prospects of investment by the overseas Pakistani in the different sectors of the province particularly in housing sector. Provincial minister for housing Amjid Ali Khan and other higher authorities were also present on this occasion.

He said that in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, a number of incentives including exemption in taxes are being offered to attract the investors to promote foreign investment with the aim to boost up the local economy by creating maximum employment opportunities for the people.

The chief minister said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has vast potential of investment in various sectors specially in tourism, hydel power, industries and housing adding that the provincial government will extend all out support to investors in the province.

He said that work on the establishment of various economic zones was in full swing and with the establishment of these economic zones the province would become a hub of trade and economic activities.

Mahmood Khan on the occasion lauded the role of overseas Pakistanis in promoting the soft image of Pakistan at international level and strengthening the national economy and said that incumbent government would take all steps to resolve the issues faced by the overseas.

He said that ten percent share in all housing schemes of the provincial government would be allocated for overseas Pakistanis.