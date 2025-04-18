KP offers investment-friendly opportunities in tourism sector: Dr. Bakhtiar Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Secretary Tourism and Culture Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Bakhtiar Khan, has invited Chinese investors to explore vast investment opportunities in the province’s tourism sector.

Speaking at the CPEC International Seminar organized by China Window, he emphasized the untapped potential of KP’s natural beauty and cultural heritage.

Dr. Bakhtiar said that from the scenic valleys of Swat and Chitral to the ancient Buddhist sites of Takht Bhai and Jamal Garhi, KP holds immense appeal for international tourists. "We are offering investment-friendly policies, fast-track approvals, tax incentives, and full support from the government," he stated.

Highlighting the government's vision for integrated tourism zones and eco-friendly development, he urged Chinese entrepreneurs to consider public-private partnerships in areas such as resort development, hospitality, and cable car projects.

“With improved connectivity under CPEC, access to remote but beautiful destinations is now easier than ever,” he added.

Dr. Bakhtiar concluded by calling for deeper Pak-China cooperation beyond infrastructure, focusing on cultural exchange and shared prosperity through tourism.