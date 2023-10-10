Open Menu

KP Offers Vast Investment Opportunities For Economic Growth:Dr. Amir Abdullah

Faizan Hashmi Published October 10, 2023 | 07:09 PM

The Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce, Technical Education, Dr. Amir Abdullah on Monday said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has substantial investment potential in various sectors for economic growth

Addressing business individuals and investors in small and medium enterprises (SMEs) at an event organized by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) board of Investment and Trade (BOIT) in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), he emphasized the importance of creating a conducive environment and providing facilities to entrepreneurs and investors in the province.

He stated that private investment and business ventures play a pivotal role in the economic development of any country.

He said that historically, countries that focused on facilitating private businesses and providing them with opportunities and ease of doing business have made significant progress and successfully lifted their populations out of poverty.

He underlined the necessity of encouraging and supporting businesses in the province, especially those in the small and medium enterprise sector to stimulate economic growth.

The mission of the KP Board of Investment is to promote investment and open up opportunities for investment in various sectors of the province, a crucial step toward its economic development.

Dr. Amir Abdullah expressed his hope that the provincial government would make every possible effort to provide necessary facilities and cooperation to entrepreneurs and business individuals.

He urged the participants to take advantage of this platform to exchange valuable ideas and collaborate in exploring new avenues for investment and business growth within the province.

