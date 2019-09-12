KP Official Business Portal inaugurated

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Industries and Commerce Abdul Karim on Thursday inaugurated online website 'KPOfficial Business Portal' for the registration of firms under the ease of doing business initiative.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony as chief guest, he said that the motive behind the launching of website was to facilitate public through the technology.

The inaugural ceremony was held here on Thursday. He stated that more than 25000 firms had been registered and proper database would be maintained for already registered firms while new firms would be registered through website.

Touching upon the futuristic plans he disclosed that such technological steps would be introduced in directorates and societies registered with the department.Through the newly launched website the citizens will be able to get their firms registered at their door steps, Abdul Karim concluded.