UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Official Business Portal Inaugurated

Umer Jamshaid 42 seconds ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 08:10 PM

KP Official Business Portal inaugurated

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Industries and Commerce Abdul Karim on Thursday inaugurated online website 'KPOfficial Business Portal' for the registration of firms under the ease of doing business initiative.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony as chief guest, he said that the motive behind the launching of website was to facilitate public through the technology.

 The inaugural ceremony was held here on Thursday. He stated that more than 25000 firms had been registered and proper database would be maintained for already registered firms while new firms would be registered through website.

Touching upon the futuristic plans he disclosed that such technological steps would be introduced in directorates and societies registered with the department.Through the newly launched website the citizens will be able to get their firms registered at their door steps, Abdul Karim concluded.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Business

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Indian Ambassador

2 hours ago

UAE climate change council reviews nation&#039;s e ..

2 hours ago

OPEC keeps current output cuts till December, unde ..

2 hours ago

Coal phase-out is a real challenge: German energy ..

2 hours ago

CUVAS signs MoU with Houbara Foundation (HFIP) to ..

2 hours ago

Australian Leader to Skip UN Climate Summit Possib ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.