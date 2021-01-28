KP Ombudsman arranges awareness seminar on protection against harassment

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Provincial Ombudsman Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Thursday arranges an awareness seminar on protection against harassment of women, children and transgender.

The Ombudsperson Rakhshanda Naz, Chairperson KP Assembly committee on Higher education MPA Madiha Shah, Head of Gomal University anti harassment Committee Dr Nabasum Nasir and others sensitized the participants about the anti harassment act, bodies and measures.

The provincial ombudsperson told the participants that in order to ensure protection to females at workplace, the provincial government set up the institution of KP Ombudsman under Workplace Act 2010, adding that the body was working for protection of women rights and providing justice to females in inheritance cases.

She said the purpose of the seminar was to educate the females about the mandate of provincial Ombudsman at district and Tehsil levels through government and non governmental organizations.

Assistant Deputy Commissioner Ishaq Wazir said that the district administration has been playing a pivotal role in creating awareness among masses on human rights. He appreciated the holding of the seminar and said such events are imperative to educate the masses about the government machinery working for protection of human rights.