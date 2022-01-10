KP Ombudsman disposes 1337 complaint out of 1729

Ombudsman Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Jamaludeen Shah Monday reviewed the performance of the ombudsman during the year 2021 and expressed satisfaction on the overall performance

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Ombudsman Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Jamaludeen Shah Monday reviewed the performance of the ombudsman during the year 2021 and expressed satisfaction on the overall performance.

Director General Kaneez Sughra while briefing the KP Ombudsman said that during the year 2021 the ombudsman received a total 1729 complaints out of which 1337 were disposed of despite shortage of investigation staff. She said that only 392 were under investigation.