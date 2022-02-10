KP Ombudsman disposes off 57 complaints out of 150 in Jan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ombudsman disposed off 57 complaints out of a total 157 received during the month of January, Director-General provincial ombudsman Kaneez Sughra said on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ombudsman disposed off 57 complaints out of a total 157 received during the month of January, Director-General provincial ombudsman Kaneez Sughra said on Thursday.

During a monthly briefing to chairman provincial ombudsman Syed Jamal ud Din Shah here she said that the Ombudsman received a total of 150 complaints of while 44 complaints were implemented during the month of January 2022.

The provincial Ombudsman expressed satisfaction over the performance of the ombudsman and said that the organization was established for the voiceless and poor segment of society.

He directed all the investigation and implementation staff to facilitate complainants to their level best.