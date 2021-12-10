KP Ombudsman for expeditious relief to complainants

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ombudsman Syed Jamalud Din Shah Friday directed the investigation officer to provide expeditious relief to the complainants

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ombudsman Syed Jamalud Din Shah Friday directed the investigation officer to provide expeditious relief to the complainants.

Reviewing a monthly progress of the Ombudsman here, he reviewed the status of pending complaints. Director General Kaneez Shughra briefed the Ombudsman about the progress on complaints.