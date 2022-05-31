UrduPoint.com

KP Ombudsman Provides Relief To Retired School Teacher, Lecturer

Sumaira FH Published May 31, 2022 | 08:03 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :On the directives of the Provincial Ombudsman of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a retired school teacher and a deserving candidate for the post of lecturer got justice.

According to details, a retired school teacher Hunar Khan, a kidney patient, complained to the provincial ombudsman's office about the problems in getting health facility card.

The ombudsman took notice of the complaint and after hearing of the case ordered to issue health facility card to him while declaring him a deserving candidate.

Similarly, in another case the ombudsman after a thorough investigation gave age relaxation to a candidate for the post of lecturer for which he was rejected.

Both the persons expressed gratitude to the provincial ombudsman for granting them relief and justice.

