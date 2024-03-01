KP opposition leader felicitates new KP speaker, Dy speaker, CM; assures support to House

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Leader of Opposition in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Ibadullah on Friday congratulated the newly elected provincial assembly speaker Babar Saleem Swati, deputy speaker Suraiya Bibi and Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

He assured full support in running the affairs of the House according to Pakhtun tradition, constitution and law.

He deplored the incident during the first two-day of the assembly and said, “I complained that what happened in the House for two days was very sad as the whole world witnessed how a respectable female member was abused and humiliated by throwing shoes and bottles at her.”

Meanwhile, PTI supporters in the gallery interrupted the leader of opposition Ibadullah. The speaker warned the workers to listen to the assembly proceedings with patience, otherwise they would be expelled from the visitors’ galleries.

Continuing his speech, the opposition leader said that every political party in the country faced victimization in the electoral history of Pakistan.

Ibadullah assured full cooperation to the provincial government for the betterment of this province, and called for united measures to provide relief to disasters including terrorists, floods, earthquakes affected people of KP.

He pledged to support the government’s efforts to fulfill all the promises made to the people of the tribal districts.

“The youth should no more be misled. We have to work jointly for the betterment of the province under common responsibility and beyond political affiliation.”

